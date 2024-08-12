Home
Two coaches of Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa passenger train derail at Itarsi station in MP; no casualties

'The train was about to enter platform number 2 when its two compartments derailed,' an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 15:43 IST

Itarsi: Two coaches of the Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa special passenger train derailed when it was about to enter Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred at 6:10 pm.

"The train was about to enter platform number 2 when its two compartments derailed," he said.

A potential tragedy was averted as the train was running at a speed of less than 5 km when the derailment happened.

Even two-and-a-half hours after the accident, the train is stationed at Itarsi junction in Hoshangabad district, he said.

Published 12 August 2024, 15:43 IST
