Ujjain to have permanent ashrams, infrastructure on lines of Haridwar: MP CM Mohan Yadav

<p>Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said saints, seers and other religious leaders will be permitted to construct permanent ashrams in Ujjain on the lines of Haridwar.</p>.<p>The chief minister spoke at a press conference about preparations for the Simhastha Mela, slated to be held in the holy city in 2028.</p>.<p>"Ujjain is known for saints. Simhanstha Mela, held once in 12 years, will be organised in 2028. Sadhus and saints need a proper space for lodging and other activities in the city. Considering this, the state government has plans to build permanent ashrams by giving top priority to saints," Yadav said.</p>.<p>He said like the facilities for saints and seers in Haridwar, permanent ashrams will be built in Ujjain, and the Ujjain Development Authority will implement the plan.</p>.<p>Saints, seers, heads of Akharas and other religious leaders can invite everyone and work towards building their ashram, he said.</p>.<p>The chief minister said in view of the Simhastha mela, work will also be undertaken on basic facilities like roads, electricity, drinking water, etc.</p>.<p>A plan has been prepared with the help of public representatives to develop Ujjain as a religious destination like Haridwar, he said.</p>.<p>Yadav said permanent infrastructure works, including four-lane and six-lane bridges, will be built while working on basic facilities, and ashrams will also come up simultaneously.</p>.<p>Priority will also be given to set up Dharamshalas, medical centres, and ayurveda centres, among other establishments, through interested devotees, he said.</p>.<p>Yadav said permission will be given to saints and sadhus for ashrams, with adequate space for parking.</p>.<p>He further informed that the tender process for the Ujjain-Indore six-lane highway is over, and the foundation stone for the Ujjain-Jaora Green Field Four Lane Road will be laid soon.</p>.<p>He further said that in-principle approval has also been given for the operation of the Indore-Ujjain Metro train, and a circle Vande Metro train will also be operated connecting Ujjain, Dewas, Fatehabad and Indore.</p>.<p>All railway routes of Ujjain were being strengthened, the chief minister said, adding that the existing airstrip will also be upgraded to an airport. </p>