<p>New Delhi : Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday took to social media to share a video of a Vande Bharat Sleeper train running at a speed of 180 kmph between Kota-Nagda section while also conducting a "water test".</p><p>"Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by Commissioner Railway Safety. It ran at 180 kmph between Kota- Nagda section. And our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train," Vaishnaw wrote in the post on X. </p><p>The minister also shared a video shot from inside the train showing the speed of the train reaching 182 kmph on a mobile screen with glasses full of water stacked on top of each other without spilling, demonstrating the stability of the train.</p><p>At present Vande Bharat Express trains, running in railways network, are semi-high speed train services with a design speed of 180 kmph and maximum operating speed of 160 kmph. </p>.<p>The sleeper version of the train is expected to offer superior features compared to the current premium overnight travel options whether it is Rajdhani Express or Tejas Express.</p><p>Though Rajdhani service will not be discontinued, more and more Vande Bharat Sleeper services are being slated to be introduced across the country for long journeys. Since there are many added features for passengers being provided, the fare will be higher in Vande Bharat service than Rajdhani. </p>