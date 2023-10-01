Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Woman, 8 men held for thrashing cop inside police station in Madhya Pradesh

The incident took place at Karaira police station where the accused had come to record their statements in connection with a suicide abetment case, inspector Suresh Sharma told reporters.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 18:28 IST

Follow Us

Nine people, including a woman, were arrested after they assaulted and injured a sub-inspector inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Sunday, an official said.

The injured cop, K P Sharma, has been hospitalised, the official said.

The incident took place at Karaira police station where the accused had come to record their statements in connection with a suicide abetment case, inspector Suresh Sharma told reporters.

According to the injured cop, a youth hanged himself at Toriya Khurd village of the district four days ago and the police registered a case against five people for abetment.

People from the youth’s side were called to the police station on Sunday to record their statements, he said.

However, a young man who had come to record his statement started to make a video of the goings-on on his mobile. “When he was told to refrain from recording the video, about nine people thrashed me inside the police station,” said the injured cop.

A woman was among those who allegedly attacked the policeman, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 October 2023, 18:28 IST)
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradesh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT