madhya pradesh

Woman cop jumps to death from terrace of building at police training institute in Indore

The cause behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, and a police team rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. The 32-year-old policewoman, Neha Sharma, had resumed service at the institute after her maternity leave ended some time ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 September 2024, 09:02 IST

Indore: A 32-year-old policewoman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a multi-storey residential building of the Police Training College (PTC) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am on the campus of the PTC in the Azad Nagar area, an official said.

Neha Sharma, posted as a subedar (sub-inspector level officer) in the PTC, allegedly jumped from the terrace of the five-storey residential building on the institute's campus, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashish Patel said.

The cause behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, and a police team rushed to the spot to investigate the incident, he said.

According to a PTC official, Sharma had resumed service at the institute after her maternity leave ended some time ago.

Published 06 September 2024, 09:02 IST
