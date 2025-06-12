<p>Indore: A 52-year-old woman suffering from tuberculosis and other chronic ailments has died after testing positive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ten-of-11-deaths-in-state-not-due-to-covid-says-karnataka-health-minister-dinesh-gundu-rao-3581600">for coronavirus</a> at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The woman, a resident of Ratlam, passed away on Wednesday at the Manorama Raje TB (MRTB) Hospital in the city, district epidemiologist Anshul Mishra said.</p>.<p>"She had been battling TB, asthma and diabetes for the past several years. She was admitted to the MRTB Hospital two days ago after developing a severe cold and cough. During the treatment, she tested positive for the coronavirus infection," he said.</p>.Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka increases to 11.<p>As the woman hailed from Ratlam, her death would be recorded as a COVID-19 fatality in that district, he added.</p>.<p>Indore district has reported 69 coronavirus-positive cases since January this year, including the death of a 74-year-old woman in April. She was suffering from a kidney ailment. </p>