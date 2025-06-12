Menu
Woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Indore; second such death in district since January

Indore district has reported 69 coronavirus positive cases since January this year, including the death of a 74-year-old woman in April.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 10:31 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 10:31 IST
CoronavirusMadhya PradeshIndoreCovid-19 casesCovid-19 death

