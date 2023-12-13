JOIN US
maharashtra

1 person injured, 3 cars gutted in fire in Mumbai

The incident took place opposite the Trans Residency on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri (East) at around 2.30 am, officials said.
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 03:55 IST

Mumbai: A 45-year-old person suffered burn injuries after some cars caught fire in Andheri area of Mumbai in the early hours on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place opposite the Trans Residency on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri (East) at around 2.30 am, they said.

A person, identified as Faruq Siddhiki (45), suffered burn injuries and three cars were gutted, a fire brigade official said.

Two fire engines were sent to the spot and the blaze was extinguished at around 2.45 am, he said.

Siddhiki was first rushed to a civic-run trauma care hospital and later shifted to the Kasturba Hospital at Satrasta for further treatment, a civic official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

(Published 13 December 2023, 03:55 IST)
India NewsMumbaiFire AccidentMaharashtra

