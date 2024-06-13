100 evacuated, three injured as Thane apartment roof caves in

Thane: An elderly couple and their son were injured after the roof of their second floor flat collapsed on them at Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the four-storey building shortly before midnight on Wednesday, they said.

"A septuagenarian man, his wife and their son were injured after the roof of their second floor flat collapsed on them around 11.55 pm on Wednesday in Om Krishna Cooperative Housing Society located in Kalwa's Bhusar ali area," Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation said.

The building is around 35 years old and the civic body has earlier categorised it as an unsafe, dangerous and inhabitable structure that needs to be vacated and demolished, he said.