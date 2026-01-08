Menu
12 suspended Congress councillors in Ambernath join BJP

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Ravindra Chavan announced the development at the BJP office here late Wednesday night.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 04:24 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 04:24 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraIndia Politics

