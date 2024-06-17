18 to 19 NCP MLAs to switch sides after monsoon session, claims legislator Rohit Pawar

"But they have to attend the legislature session and get development funds for their constituencies. So they will wait till the session ends (before making switch over)," said the grandnephew of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

"There are 18 to 19 (NCP) MLAs who are in touch with us and Pawar saheb," and they will cross over to their side after the monsoon session, the opposition legislator claimed.

Sharad Pawar and other NCP (SP) leaders will take a decision on whom to take back in the fold, said the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district.