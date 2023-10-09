Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

2 held in Maharashtra with Alprazolam tablets, banned cough syrups worth Rs 8.88 lakh

During a search, the police recovered 969 bottles of codeine phosphate-mixed cough syrup valued at Rs 4.84 lakh and 1,930 Alprazolam tablets worth Rs 38,600 from his possession.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 07:32 IST

Follow Us

The Maharashtra police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has seized a large stock of Alprazolam tablets and banned cough syrups worth Rs 8.88 lakh and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Monday.

On September 18, the police caught a man in Mira-Bhayander area with 300 bottles of a cough syrup mixed with codeine phosphate valued at Rs 1.5 lakh and 10,800 tablets of Alprazolam worth Rs 2.16 lakh, ANC's senior police inspector Amar Marathe said.

The police then registered an FIR against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During his interrogation, it came to light that he had procured the banned drugs from a person at Valsad in Gujarat, the official said.

A police team was sent and the person was traced to a shop in Valsad and arrested on October 6, he said.

During a search, the police recovered 969 bottles of codeine phosphate-mixed cough syrup valued at Rs 4.84 lakh and 1,930 Alprazolam tablets worth Rs 38,600 from his possession, the official said.

He was also booked under provisions of the NDPS Act, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 07:32 IST)
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT