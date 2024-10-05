Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

21 cops injured in stone-pelting at Amravati; seer's remarks on Prophet Mohammed draw public ire

A case against 1,200 people has been filed in this connection and the police have identified 26 of them.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 07:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 07:24 IST
India NewsMaharashtraamravati

Follow us on :

Follow Us