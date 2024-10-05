21 cops injured in stone-pelting at Amravati; seer's remarks on Prophet Mohammed draw public ire

<p>Mumbai: At least 21 police personnel were injured, and 10-odd police vans in Amravati were damaged after an agitated mob pelted stones demanding registration of a case against Ghaziabad-based Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj for his reported objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed. </p><p>Tight security arrangements have been made in Amravati, one of the biggest towns of the Vidarbha region after Nagpur. </p>.<p>After the protests, the Amravati police registered a case. </p><p>The violence took place outside the Nagpuri Gate police station.</p><p>A case against 1,200 people has been filed in this connection and the police have identified 26 of them.</p>.Police seal Navi Mumbai meat shop for 'hurting' religious sentiments.<p>“A huge mob, including members of some organisations, came to the Nagpuri Gate police station around 2015 pm on Friday evening to press for their demand of registration of a case against Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj of Ghaziabad,” Amravati Police Commissioner Navin Chandra Reddy said, adding that the police station in-charge informed the mob that an FIR has already been registered. </p><p>“However, some people circulated the video of the Hindu seer’s remarks, the crowd assembled again But when the police officers were trying to persuade the crowd, the mob suddenly started throwing stones at the police personnel,” Reddy said.</p><p>The police have issued a prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and barred the assembly of five or more people in Nagpuri Gate area, he said, adding that if anyone takes law in their hands, they were be dealt with severely. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, all police stations have been put on alert and extra forces have been deployed. </p><p>According to the latest reports from Amravati, the situation is under control.</p>