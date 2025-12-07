25 perish in midnight blaze at Goa club; three women among victims
Sawant said, "All six injured persons are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility."
