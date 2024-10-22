Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

4 hornbill birds found hidden in luggage rescued at Mumbai airport; 2 passengers held

A forest official said the four hornbill birds belonged to Visayan and Sulawesi species, which are highly endangered.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 12:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 12:44 IST
India NewsMumbaiwildlifeChhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us