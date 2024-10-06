Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

50 college students hospitalised after having dinner at hostel in Maharashtra's Latur

Police arrived at the scene and the authorities collected the food samples. The cause of food poisoning will be determined after the samples report is received
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 05:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 05:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraFood Poisoning

Follow us on :

Follow Us