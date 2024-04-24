JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

7 held for killing man over enmity in Maharashtra's Gondia

The bullet pierced through the man's chest. On getting information, his brother and some other persons rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, the police said.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 05:51 IST

Follow Us

Gondia: Police have arrested seven persons for allegedly killing a 38-year-old man over an enmity in Maharashtra's Gondia district, officials said.

The incident took place on Monday night when the man, Rohit alias Golu Hariprasad Tiwari was going on his two-wheeler towards Kudwa Chowk, the officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, who were riding two motorcycles, followed him. One of them allegedly opened fire at Tiwari, an official said.

The bullet pierced through the man's chest. On getting information, his brother and some other persons rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, the police registered a case and arrested the seven accused.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 April 2024, 05:51 IST)
India NewsCrimemurderMaharshtra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT