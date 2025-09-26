716 Maoists surrender in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district

<p>Mumbai: As many as 716 Maoists have surrendered in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra’s </a>Gadchiroli district since the launch of the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy in 2005, marking a major success in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).</p><p>This year, three major ceremonies saw over two dozen Maoist commanders and cadres laying down their arms—12 on January 1, 11 on June 6 and six on September 24. </p><p>The first two events were attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, while the latest was presided over by Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla.</p> .Two top Naxals with Rs 80 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh encounter.<p>Among the prominent surrenders were Sapana alias Sapanakka, a Divisional Committee Member with 17 cases against her and a reward of Rs 16 lakh, and Vimala Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka, wife of CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Mallojula Venugopal, who had participated in 35 encounters. </p><p>On September 24, a Maoist couple — Bhimanna Kulmenthe (58) and Vimalakka Sadmek (56), both DVCMs — also gave up arms.</p> .<p>Under the revised policy, top-rank cadres receive Rs 2.5 lakh and middle or lower-rank cadres Rs 1.5 lakh, kept in fixed deposits for three years subject to good conduct. Rehabilitation also includes a monthly stipend and vocational training. </p><p>CSR funds are being channelled into the programme.</p><p>Spread across 14,412 sq km, Gadchiroli remains the epicentre of LWE in Maharashtra. Security forces including the C-60 commandos, ANO unit and CRPF’s CoBRA battalion continue to maintain pressure in the region.</p>