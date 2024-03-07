75-year-old man forced to dance on burning coal over suspicion of practising black magic in Thane

Thane: Police have registered a case after some individuals in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly forced a 75-year-old man to dance on burning coal as punishment over suspicion that he practised black magic, an official said on Thursday.

The man suffered burn injuries in the incident, which occurred in Kervele village in Murbad taluka on March 4, the official said, adding that an investigation is ongoing into the case.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, individuals are seen holding the man by his hands while a crowd shouts and cheers as he is forced to dance on the burning coal.