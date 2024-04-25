8 flamingos die in Navi Mumbai in a week, shocked bird lovers call for probe

Navi Mumbai: As many as five flamingos were mysteriously found dead and seven injured around DPS Lake in Navi Mumbai on Thursday morning leaving bird lovers and environmentalists in utter shock.

This takes the toll of flamingos dead to 8 within a week.

As morning walkers sounded alerts on whatsapp groups, bird rescuer Sunpreet Sawardekar and his team from Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) swung into action and shifted the injured pink birds to their hospital at Manpada in Thane.