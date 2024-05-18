Accused in Pune Mahadev betting app operation was out on bail in fraud case: Report

Days after Pune police uncovered a set-up that processed payments for illegal betting applications, including the Mahadev betting app, The Indian Express reported on Saturday that Hritwik Kothari (24) and Raj Bokaria (28) -- the absconding accused at the heart of the case -- were "childhood friends," with the latter being out on bail in a previous fraud case.

Police officials told news agency PTI that over 90 individuals working at the premises are now being questioned. One official said that the police raided a multi-storeyed building at Narayangaon around midnight on Tuesday after receiving inputs about betting-linked operations being run from there.

“We conducted a raid. Subsequent inquiries revealed that while not directly engaged in betting, the unit was indeed processing payments for illicit betting platforms such as the Mahadev betting app,” Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police for Pune (Rural), told PTI.

According to Deshmukh, the operation involved processing payments through “mule” accounts. “Externally, the unit appeared to be a finance or loan processing division of a company. However, its actual involvement was in facilitating payments for illegal betting applications,” he said.