Actor Aayush Sharma's car involved in road accident; driver injured

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma's car was hit by another car whose driver was allegedly in an inebriated condition in Mumbai's Khar area, police said on Monday.

The actor was not in the car when the incident took place on Saturday. His 31-year-old driver, who was alone in the vehicle at that time, was injured and the car was damaged, the cops said.

Ayush Sharma is the brother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Sharma's driver was going towards Bandra from Road No 16 near Khar Gymkhana when another speeding car came from the 'no entry' area and hit the actor's vehicle from the front side, a police official said.