<p>Mumbai: The Dream Girl, actress Hema Malini has sold two apartments in Oshiwara in Mumbai for Rs 12.50 crore, according to <em>Square Yards</em>, a prominent player in the real estate sector, offering a diverse range of services including consultancy, housing transactions, mortgage advisory.</p><p>According to property registration documents reviewed by online property portal <em>squareyards.com</em> on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in, both the transactions were registered in August 2025, according to a press statement.</p>.Mathura residents, priests frown upon Hema Malini's reported comment regarding Bankey Bihari corridor.<p>Both the apartments sold by Hema Malini are located in Oberoi Springs. Both the apartments have identical carpet area of 847 sq ft (79 sq m) and built-up area of 94.46 sq m (1,017 sq ft).</p><p>As per the transaction documents, each apartment, sold for Rs 6.25 crore, includes one car parking. Each deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 31.25 lakh along with registration charges of Rs 30,000. </p><p>The 76-year-old actress, a Mumbai resident, is a BJP MP from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.</p>