Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Actress Hema Malini sells two apartments for Rs 12.50 crore in Mumbai: Square Yards

Both the apartments have identical carpet area of 847 sq ft (79 sq m) and built-up area of 94.46 sq m (1,017 sq ft).
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 09:35 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraHema Malini

Follow us on :

Follow Us