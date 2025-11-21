<p>Palghar: An Olive Ridley female sea turtle has successfully been satellite-tagged by the Dahanu Forest Division and the Mangrove Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).</p><p>The turtle, later named ‘Dhaval Lakshmi’, was found entangled in a fishing net on 10 August 2025. </p><p>Local fishermen carefully freed her and after noticing injuries on both front flippers, immediately handed her over to officials at the Turtle Treatment Centre, Dahanu, operated by the Dahanu Forest Division.</p> .ICG ship 'Vigraha' comes to rescue of two endangered Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha.<p>Dhaval Lakshmi underwent medical treatment and rehabilitation at the centre. After making a full recovery, experts decided to fit her with a satellite transmitter.</p><p>This achievement marks the first instance of an injured and rehabilitated sea turtle being satellite-tagged on the west coast of India, the first satellite-tagged turtle from Palghar district, the eighth Olive Ridley turtle to be satellite-tagged along the Maharashtra coastline.</p> .<p>Following the tagging, Dhaval Lakshmi was released back into the sea off the coast of Dahanu. </p><p>Through this effort, the Forest Department, marine scientists, and researchers aim to gain crucial insights into the movement patterns and long-distance migration routes of Olive Ridley turtles originating from the northern Maharashtra coastline.</p><p>“This initiative highlights the importance of community participation, scientific collaboration, and conservation efforts to protect marine wildlife along Maharashtra’s coast,” MFD officials said.</p>