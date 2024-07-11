After Atal Setu, now cracks on Samruddhi Corridor, claims Nana Patole; says Modi's guarantees 'unreliable'

Mumbai: Hitting out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole alleged corruption in the construction of the Samruddhi Corridor as “cracks have appeared” in the highway in a year.
"There was also major corruption in the construction of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, which was built at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore. Due to corruption, cracks have appeared on this highway within a year,” said Patole.
"Only the rulers have prospered from the Samruddhi Mahamarg. The large number of accidents has given it the name of the highway of death,” said Patole.
Patole said that cracks have appeared on the road due to the corruption in the Samruddhi Mahamarg construction.
“The highway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Like the Samruddhi Mahamarg, we had exposed the cracks in the Rs 18,000 crore Atal Setu connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. Cracks on Samruddhi and Atal Setu is a sign of how unreliable Modi's guarantee is. Patole said that the skeletons of corruption are coming out, but the Maha Yuti government is not ashamed at all,” said Patole leading the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi charge.
Published 11 July 2024, 13:34 IST