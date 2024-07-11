After Atal Setu, now cracks on Samruddhi Corridor, claims Nana Patole; says Modi's guarantees 'unreliable'

Mumbai: Hitting out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole alleged corruption in the construction of the Samruddhi Corridor as “cracks have appeared” in the highway in a year.

"There was also major corruption in the construction of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, which was built at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore. Due to corruption, cracks have appeared on this highway within a year,” said Patole.

"Only the rulers have prospered from the Samruddhi Mahamarg. The large number of accidents has given it the name of the highway of death,” said Patole.