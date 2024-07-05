After Lok Sabha blow, Maha Yuti braces for MLC polls amid fear of cross voting

The electoral college for this Council polls is the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Soon after this, Maharashtra would head for the Assembly elections, expected to be held around October.

Friday was the last day of withdrawal of candidature, however, since there was none, the total candidates in fray are 12.

The state Assembly, which comprises 288 seats, now has an actual strength of 274.

As per the formula, each candidate would have to secure 23 first-preference votes.

If one looks at the poll arithmetic, the Maha Yuti can win nine seats and have fielded nine candidates while the Maha Vikas Aghadi can secure two seats but has put an additional candidate.

This has led to the possibility of cross-voting keeping the contest wide open.