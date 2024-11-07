Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

After Salman, Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat, Mumbai police file extortion case

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 08:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 08:08 IST
India NewsShah Rukh KhanMumbaiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us