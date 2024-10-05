Ahead of Maharashtra polls, NCP leader Sachin Kurmi murdered in Mumbai; investigation under way

<p>NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Byculla area on Friday night, news agency <em>ANI</em> reported. </p><p>A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. </p><p>This comes at a time when the state is getting ready for the upcoming assembly polls and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are in Maharashtra today. </p><p>The PM is on a one-day visit to Maharashtra. After Washim, he will travel to Thane and Mumbai to inaugurate a host of infrastructure projects.</p><p>Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is addressing a poll rally in Kolhapur.</p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>