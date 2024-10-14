Home
2.8 lakh light motor vehicles to benefit from Maharashtra govt's toll waiver daily

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Eknath Shinde-led state government has announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:09 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 10:09 IST
