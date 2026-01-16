Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Air India, Singapore Airlines sign agreement to strengthen partnership

The agreement was signed in Mumbai on Friday by Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, and SIA Chief Executive Officer, Goh Choon Phong.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 11:31 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAir IndiaSingapore Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us