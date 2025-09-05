Menu
Ajit Pawar has no right to be in govt, says Raut after video shows Deputy CM rebuking woman IPS officer

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said the Deputy CM is asking an IPS officer to back illegal activities but preaches about following law to others.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 11:07 IST
India NewsSanjay RautAjit PawarMaharahstraIndan Politics

