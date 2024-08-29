Ajit Pawar's NCP holds state-wide silent protest over Shivaji statue collapse, CM Shinde too issues apology

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday (a day after Pawar's apology) asserted he would not hesitate to touch the feet of the warrior king 100 times and apologise for the incident if required.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said the opposition has other issues to do politics on but Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra, should be kept out of it.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji is a patron deity of Maharashtra. I am ready to touch his feet 100 times and apologise (for the statue crash). I will not shy away from apologising. Our government functions keeping his (Shivaji's) ideals in mind," Shinde insisted.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha empire founder installed at Rajkot Fort premises collapsed on August 26, nearly nine months after it was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering a political storm in the state, which is due for polls in the next few months.

The state government has pointed out that the project was handled by the Indian Navy.

The Navy on Thursday said it conceptualised and steered the project of installing the Shivaji statue in coordination with the state government which provided funding for it. In a statement, the Navy said it remains committed to assisting in all measures to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office after Shinde held a late night meeting on Wednesday with ministers, top state and Navy officials said the government has set up a technical committee to probe reasons behind the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue.

The panel will comprise engineers, IIT experts and Navy officials.

Shinde said two joint panels have been formed. One panel will ascertain the reasons behind the crash, while the other committee comprising experts, sculptors with experience of building Chhatrapati Shivaji statues, engineers and Navy officials will look into the reconstruction aspect.