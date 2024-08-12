Ajit Pawar’s security tightened after intelligence report on threat to his life

Mumbai: Following threats to his life, the security of Ajit Pawar has been upgraded even as the Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president said no one can harm him as long as the Rakhis tied by his sisters are with him.

Ajit Pawar is currently undertaking the Jan Sanman Yatra as part of the NCP’s massive outreach programme ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

Last week, the State Intelligence Department flagged potential threats to his safety during his visits.