Ajit Pawar’s security tightened after intelligence report on threat to his life

Mumbai: Following threats to his life, the security of Ajit Pawar has been upgraded even as the Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president said no one can harm him as long as the Rakhis tied by his sisters are with him.
Ajit Pawar is currently undertaking the Jan Sanman Yatra as part of the NCP’s massive outreach programme ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
Last week, the State Intelligence Department flagged potential threats to his safety during his visits.
During his tour to Malegaon, Dhule and Jalgaon in North Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar confirmed the threat to him.
“The intelligence department has warned me of a potential threat to my life if I visit places like Malegaon and Dhule. But I want to make it clear that do not need any other protection as long as these threads of Rakhi, given to me by my sisters, are on my hand. There is no greater safeguard than the emotions, blessings, and love of millions of my sisters. No threat can touch me with their support,” said Ajit Pawar, who is also the Finance and Planning Minister.
During the outreach programme, Ajit Pawar, who is travelling in a pink bus, is touching up on topics like the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, the flagship scheme of the BJP-led Maha Yuti government.
“If I have to give up my life for their well-being, I do not care. For the past 33 years, I have dedicated myself to this work and will continue to do so. I consider myself fortunate enough to have the opportunity to serve the people of the state, my mothers, and sisters,” said Ajit Pawar amid thunderous applause.
Ajit Pawar is interacting with farmers, women, youth and tribals and informing them about the welfare schemes announced by the Maha Yuti government in the recently presented Budget 2024-25. The Jan Sanman Yatra has received massive support from women.
The Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme, through which the government is providing Rs 1500 financial assistance to women, has been extremely popular in the state.
Published 12 August 2024, 13:11 IST