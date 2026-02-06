Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ambulance abandons body on road, kin forced to carry it home in 'jholi'

A hospital ambulance was used to transport the body home. But after reaching Chambharshet on Tilonda Road, the driver allegedly refused to go further, citing the condition of the non-tarred road.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 12:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 12:51 IST
India NewsPalgharambulancedead body

Follow us on :

Follow Us