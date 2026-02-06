Ambulance abandons body on road, kin forced to carry it home in 'jholi'

<p>Palghar: A private ambulance abandoned a deceased patient's body midway and forced his relatives to carry it home in a make-shift cloth stretcher in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Friday.</p><p>Contrary to the ambulance driver's reported claim, the 1.8 km road to the hamlet where the deceased lived is motorable, the Palghar Zilla Parishad stated in a release.</p><p>Shailesh Magan Wagadada who was suffering from respiratory distress and internal bleeding was admitted to Vedanta Medical College Hospital on February 3 and died on the same evening, it said.</p><p>A hospital ambulance was used to transport the body home. But after reaching Chambharshet on Tilonda Road, the driver allegedly refused to go further, citing the condition of the non-tarred road leading to Ambepada, Wagadada's hamlet.</p>.Family of fomer Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan unlikely to accept Padma Vibhushan .<p>The relatives accompanying the body then placed it in a 'jholi' (a makeshift cloth stretcher) and trekked the remaining distance to their home.</p><p>As per the official release, the 1.8 km road from the Tilonda main road to Ambepada was completed in 2024-25 and vehicles like Jeeps and pick-up vans ply on it.</p><p>The driver may have been misled by someone claiming the vehicle could not enter the village, said Ravindra Shinde, Additional CEO of the Palghar Zilla Parishad.</p><p>Asphalting of the road has been proposed, he added.</p>