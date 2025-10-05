Another Uddhav, Raj meet-up fuels speculations of electoral alliance ahead of Maharashtra local body polls

<p>Mumbai: Amid talks of a possible Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS electoral alliance in the run up to the crucial Maharashtra local bodies elections, the Thackeray cousins — Uddhav and Raj —were seen together for the fifth time on Sunday.</p><p>The developments involving Dadu and Raja, as the Thackeray cousins call each other, is being closely watched by the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. </p><p>In fact, the Thackeray family continuing to command the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, is a major challenge for the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by Uddhav, and in this, support of Raj-led MNS is very important.</p> .Uddhav calls Ramdas Kadam 'Namak haram' over his remark on Bal Thackeray; Sena (UBT) vows to file defamation suit.<p>The back-to-back Raj-Uddhav engagements - both personal - on Sunday happened in Bandra East.</p><p>The first event was the naming ceremony of the grandson of Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, the Man Friday of Uddhav and close friend of Raj.</p><p>Uddhav, accompanied by wife Rashmi and their son and Worli MLA Aaditya while Raj, accompanied by wife Sharmila, went to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Club. </p> .<p>The video of the two cousins chatting with Raut went viral on social media platforms. Besides them were Uddhav's PA Milind Narvekar and Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai. </p><p>Later, in a surprise, Raj drove to Uddhav’s residence, Matoshree, and held a closed-door meeting with his brother. However, what transpired in the 40-minute meeting, is not yet known. </p><p>Both parties have dropped enough hints of an alliance. </p><p>During the annual Dussehra rally, Uddhav said: “It is being asked whether we (Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS) will come together...what else we did on 5 July...I had said and repeat we have come together to stay together” - a reference to the public meeting in Dome in Worli after they forced the BJP-led Maha Yuti government to withdraw two GRs which introduced Hindi in primary schools as the third language under the three-language formula of the New Education Policy. </p><p>In another important development, on 12 September, the cadres of both the parties undertook a march-cum-morcha in Nashik district to highlight the issues concerning Maharashtra and they hit out at the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti dispensation. </p><p>While Raut led the Shiv Sena (UBT), the MNS was led by former Minister of State for Home Bala Nandgaonkar. </p> .<p><strong>Previous Raj-Uddhav meet-up</strong></p><p>On July 5 at the Dome in Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium, National Sports Club of India in Worli, on the issue of Marathi-bhasha, Marathi-asmita and the larger cause of Maharashtra - a scene that the people of the state waited for two decades. </p><p>On July 27, Raj drove to Matoshree in Bandra to wish Uddhav on his 65th birthday </p><p>On August 27, Uddhav reciprocated by visiting the Shivtirth, the house of Raj along the Shivaji Park, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.</p><p>On 10 September, Uddhav visited Shivtirth to meet Raj’s mother and his maternal aunt Kunda Tai and the two cousins also had a one-on-one meet </p>