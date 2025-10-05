Menu
Another Uddhav, Raj meet-up fuels speculations of electoral alliance ahead of Maharashtra local body polls

The developments involving Dadu and Raja, as the Thackeray cousins call each other, is being closely watched by the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 14:54 IST
Published 05 October 2025, 14:54 IST
