Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cough syrup deaths: Ensure drug manufacturers comply with Revised Schedule M norms, government to states

During the meeting, states were advised to ensure rational use of cough syrups, particularly among children, as most coughs are self-limiting and do not require pharmacological treatment.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 16:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 16:42 IST
India NewsCough SyrupUnion Health Ministry

Follow us on :

Follow Us