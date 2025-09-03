<p>Mumbai: A week after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> granted him bail in a murder case, underworld don-turned politician and former MLA Arun Gawli, popularly known as 'Daddy', walked out of the Nagpur Central Jail on Wednesday. </p><p>The 70-year-old Gawli, who once sported a thick black moustache, now has a white bearded look. </p><p>Gawli, who is the founder of Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABS), was an MLA from 2004-09 from Chinchpokli seat of Mumbai.</p><p>Gawli shot into prominence from Dagdi Chawl, a neighbourhood of Byculla.</p>.Supreme Court grants bail to 'gangster' Arun Gawli in Shiv Sena corporator murder case.<p>Gawli is undergoing life sentence for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar 2 March, 2007.</p><p>Though from the beginning the murder was suspected to have been committed over a property dispute, it took more than 13 months for the police to crack the case. In April 2008, when a group of robbers were arrested they spilled the beans on the murder and the role of Gawli.</p><p>The underworld don was held under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He was convicted in 2012 and sent to the Nagpur Central Prison. </p><p>Last week, a Supreme Court division bench comprising M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh granted bail after the court was informed about the delay in hearing his appeals. </p><p>In his petition, Gawli had argued that the state’s refusal to grant him premature release was arbitrary and unfair. He had cited a Maharashtra government notification of 20 January, 2006, a convict is entitled to be released after the completion of 14 years of imprisonment and attaining the age of 65. </p><p>Gawli’s application was earlier rejected on grounds that the state government had come up with a fresh notification on 1 December, 2015, which is an amendment to the Maharashtra Prisons (Review of Sentences) Rules, 1972. The amendment denies the benefit of the 2006 remission rule for those convicted under the MCOCA. </p><p>The Supreme Court, however, granting him conditional bail had observed, “Taking into consideration that the appellant (Arun Gawli) has been incarcerated for a period of almost 17 years, we are inclined to grant bail to them.”</p><p>After the completion of all legal formalities of the prisons department, Gawli came out of the jail around 12.30 pm in Nagpur and headed to the Nagpur airport and flew to Mumbai. </p><p>He was welcomed by his family members, lawyer and supporters.</p><p>The Maharashtra government had argued that he was facing over 46 cases, including around 10 cases of murder.</p>