Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The move comes nearly three years after the then government headed by Eknath Shinde formally rechristened Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 08:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 08:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAurangabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us