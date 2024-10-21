Home
Baba Siddique murder case: Police remand of four accused extended till October 25

The former MLA and NCP leader was shot at and grievously injured in Nirmal Nagar area in Bandra at around 9:30pm on October 12. He died later at nearby Lilavati hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 12:44 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 12:44 IST
