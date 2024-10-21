Baba Siddique murder case: Police remand of four accused extended till October 25

<p>Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Monday extended till October 25 the police custody of four accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.</p>.<p>The former MLA and NCP leader was shot at and grievously injured in Nirmal Nagar area in Bandra at around 9:30pm on October 12. He died later at nearby Lilavati hospital.</p>.<p>Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26) and Pune-based Pravin Lonkar (30) were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade court) V R Patil on Monday at the end of their initial remand.</p>.My father was a lion who stood for justice, I carry his 'roar': Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan.<p>Police sought further remand saying the accused were not cooperating with the investigation and were giving misleading information.</p>.<p>As per the prosecution, Singh and Kashyap, as well as wanted accused Shivkumar Gautam, fired at Siddique (66), while Pravin Lonkar's brother Shubham is allegedly associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.</p>.<p>He and other wanted accused had conspired to carry out the shooting and had supplied arms to the gunmen, police said.</p>.<p>Nisad, a scrap dealer in Pune, provided financial help for the operation, police said.</p>