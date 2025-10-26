Menu
Bengaluru tunnel row: MP Tejasvi Surya to meet Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, pitch alternatives

Tejasvi Surya has expressed his displeasure multiple times with the project as the tunnel will pass through Lalbagh Botanical Garden and can be used only with people who own cars.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 06:25 IST
Published 26 October 2025, 06:25 IST
