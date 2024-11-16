Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Baba Siddique murder: Man held from Punjab, 24th arrest in case

The NCP leader was gunned down on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East's Nirmal Nagar area.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 13:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 13:50 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraNCP

Follow us on :

Follow Us