Badlapur sexual assault accused's kin seek police protection for last rites; burial site search on

On Wednesday, his father had informed the Bombay High Court that the family was ready to take possession of his son's body but could not find a burial site.

The public prosecutor assured the high court that a Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Thane crime branch would ask the local authority to make necessary arrangements.

Akshay's father has filed a petition in the high court challenging the police's version that Akshay first shot a policeman while being taken out for probe, and was killed in retaliatory firing. He was killed in a fake encounter, the petition alleged, seeking probe.

Akshay Shinde, 24, was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district.

He was being taken to Badlapur for probe in another case on Monday evening when the alleged shootout occurred inside the police van, resulting in his death.

Advocate Katarnavre told reporters at Kalyan that he had applied for a certified copy of the charge sheet filed by the police against Akshay in the sexual assault case, as no copy has been provided so far.

"One will come to know what was his role in the crime only from the charge sheet. How did the government decide he is the culprit? The charge sheet is in the custody of the court. Let the charge sheet be examined, we will come to know the details," the lawyer said.