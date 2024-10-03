Badlapur sexual assault: Bombay High Court orders speedy probe into custodial death of accused, seeks inquiry report by November 18

<p>The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered speedy probe into the custodial death of Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde and directed the magistrate to submit an inquiry report by November 18.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has formed a Commission of Inquiry for a probe the alleged shoot-out by the police.</p><p>A home department gazette published on Tuesday said the single-member Commission of Inquiry will be headed by the Chief Justice (retired), Allahabad High Court, Dilip Bhosale.</p><p>The panel will submit its report in three months, as per the gazette.</p><p>Two girls, aged four and five years, were allegedly sexually abused by a male attendant inside the toilet of a school at Badlapur in Thane district in August.</p><p>Akshay Shinde, the accused, was subsequently arrested, but was shot dead by police in an alleged shoot-out on September 23.</p><p>More to follow...</p><p>(With PTI inputs)<strong><br></strong></p>