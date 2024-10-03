Home
News Shots
Trending
maharashtra

Badlapur sexual assault: Bombay High Court orders speedy probe into custodial death of accused, seeks inquiry report by November 18

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has formed a Commission of Inquiry for a probe the alleged shoot-out by police.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 08:16 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 08:16 IST
India News Maharashtra

