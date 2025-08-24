Q
The Maharashtra government has declared Ganeshotsav as the State Festival. What difference is this going to make?
A
The State Festival tag for Ganeshotsav means a lot. In fact, during our interactions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we have been advocating the need for extending financial aid. Besides, a State Festival tag has helped streamline the permissions. The festival means social harmony, nationalism and cultural identity. The public celebrations of Ganeshotsav were inspired by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893 in Pune and Mumbai and it became popular. Ganeshotsav as the State Festival makes a big, big difference.
Q
Has the State government created a budget?
A
Yes, one good thing is that the State has earmarked Rs 11 crore. This would be used for diverse cultural programmes like competitions, lectures, folk art, performances and so on. A stamp on the Ganesh festival would also be released.
State’s Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has announced that 1,800 bhajan mandalis, across the state will be given Rs. 25,000 each. There would be participation of the government in the festival.
Q
In Mumbai, how many big Ganesh celebrations are going to be there?
A
The population of twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban is increasing. A lot of big buildings are coming up in the suburban areas. More housing societies would be collectively celebrating the festival. Last time, there were 12,000 sarvajanik Ganesh mandals. We are expecting more this time. The big Ganesh idols that are in main junctions, along the roads and historical places, amount to around 3,200. In fact, in 1987, there were just 1,300. You can see how the festival is growing as Mumbai grows.
Q
What would be the themes of the mandals this time?
A
You see, the government has appealed to make themes on Operation Sindoor. We have welcomed it. We have told this to our mandals. Besides this, we have asked the mandals to promote Marathi language and culture. We have also sought relaxation of loudspeaker timings in Mumbai - from 10 pm to 12 midnight - and give an additional day from the four days sanctioned. We are planning music and drama events.
Q
Couple of years ago, the iconic Durga Pujo in Kolkata was inscribed in UNESCO’s list of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’. Do you think that the Maharashtra government should make such attempts.
A
What we have heard and read is that the West Bengal government gives some aid and help to the organisers. During our meeting, I have requested Fadnavis Saheb to come out with a similar thing. You will know that during any crisis, whether it is floods or earthquakes, Ganesh mandals rush, work and help wholeheartedly. This will encourage the mandals. The State must consider this.
Published 24 August 2025, 06:05 IST