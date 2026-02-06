<p>Thane: A local BJP leader from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>’s Thane district has urged Railway Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ashwini%20Vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> to resolve overcrowding and other issues concerning commuters at Badlapur station, warning of an agitation if they are not addressed.</p>.<p>Ram Patkar, a former Kulgaon-Badlapur civic president, said on Friday that he had written to the railway minister seeking a personal meeting.</p>.44 persons arrested over clashes between rival parties in Thane's Bhiwandi town.<p>He said lakhs of suburban commuters in the Badlapur and Ambernath areas face life-threatening conditions due to excessive crowding, narrow platforms, inadequate passenger facilities and insufficient pedestrian access routes.</p>.<p>The BJP leader claimed that he has been writing to the railway ministry raisng the issues for several months, but there has been no visible action on the ground.</p>.<p>“There is a strong public sentiment that human lives are being placed at grave risk due to administrative apathy,” Patkar said in the letter.</p>.<p>He has also warned of a hunger strike if his demands are not looked into. </p>