BJP-led Maha Yuti score victory in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Mumbai: After the brutal drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) scored a victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls defeating the Maha Yuti (I.N.D.I.A) which risked putting up an additional candidate.

This comes as a boost to the ruling alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

The biennial elections to Council - for which the electoral college is Assembly’s current 274 members - were held to fill 11 vacancies.

However, 12 candidates were in fray in the polls and the MVA risk did not paid off.