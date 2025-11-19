Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP no longer needs Eknath Shinde, claims NCP (SP); asks Deputy CM to quit Mahayuti alliance

Referring to reports that Shinde attended a cabinet meeting alone after his ministers allegedly stayed away, Crasto said the developments show 'Fadnavis has no respect for Shinde' and that the ministers themselves have “scant respect” for the deputy CM.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 09:52 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeNCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us