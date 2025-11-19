BJP no longer needs Eknath Shinde, claims NCP (SP); asks Deputy CM to quit Mahayuti alliance
Referring to reports that Shinde attended a cabinet meeting alone after his ministers allegedly stayed away, Crasto said the developments show 'Fadnavis has no respect for Shinde' and that the ministers themselves have “scant respect” for the deputy CM.
