Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP's Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol lands in trouble due to corruption charges

The issue has added to the friction between the BJP and Shiv Sena, its regional ally.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 08:58 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtra NewsShiv SenaMP

Follow us on :

Follow Us