BJP's youth wing stages protest in Latur against MVA over its decision on contractual hiring

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the scrapping of a government order meant for recruiting staffers on a contract basis by nine private agencies and accused the MVA of taking the decision to hire workforce on a short-term basis.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 13:14 IST

Latur: Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youth wing on Saturday staged an agitation in Latur district against the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation for its decision to hire workforce on a contractual basis.

Protesters, led by BJP city president Devidas Kale, gathered at Gandhi Chowk and attacked an effigy of the MVA alliance with footwear.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the scrapping of a government order meant for recruiting staffers on a contract basis by nine private agencies and accused the MVA of taking the decision to hire workforce on a short-term basis.

The decision to hire staff on contract through nine empanelled agencies was taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, he had alleged.

The BJP's youth wing city president Ganesh Gomchale, spokesperson Prerna Honrao, and city general secretary Digvijay Kathawate, among other local leaders, took part in the protest and demanded that the MVA apologise to the people of the state.

(Published 21 October 2023, 13:14 IST)
