Blinding LED lamps at DPS Flamingo Lake in Navi Mumbai to be replaced

Nani Mumbai: Responding to environmentalists’ complaints against light pollution impacting the pink birds at the DPS Flamingo Lake in Navi Mumbai, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has now decided to replace the blinding LED lamps with yellow bulbs on the elevated road en route to Nerul Jetty road.

CIDCO has floated an e-tender in regards to this with a deadline of September 11 to submit bids.

The green groups have been complaining since January-February this year against the use of the bright LED lights after seven flamingos crashed into the giant sign board for the passenger water transport terminal and died.

Subsequently, ten more pink birds died after apparently getting disoriented due to the lights and absence of food as the lake dried up following the blockage of intertidal water flow, NatConnect Foundation said.

Though belated, it is a welcome step by CIDCO, said NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar.