BMW hit-and-run case: Bombay High Court refuses to release accused Mihir Shah on ground of 'illegal' arrest

Shah, the 24-year-old son of a former Shiv Sena leader, and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat had filed petitions in the HC claiming they have been illegally detained and sought immediate release.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 07:05 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 07:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High Court

